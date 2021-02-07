Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,138 additional cases reported, 7 new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the vaccine rollout above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 2,138 cases were reported in addition to 7 deaths, 61 hospitalizations and 4 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 920,217 cases and 11,659 fatalities documented.

ODH also provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Sunday, 1,037,509 residents have received the vaccine, which is about 8.88% of the state’s population.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health