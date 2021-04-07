Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,064 new cases, 169 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,030,864 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,064 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,741 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 53,730 people. There were 169 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 13 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 976,611 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 119,541

Cuyahoga: 103,902

Hamilton: 77,090

Montgomery: 49,224

Summit: 44,078

Trust the Facts: #COVID19 vaccines don’t implant you with tracking chips, give you #COVID19, cause autism, or alter your DNA. They are safe and effective. See more debunked myths at https://t.co/wfQjyt4uvD. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/SzI8ZJJY34 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 7, 2021

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,833,939 or about 32.80% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 60,471 people were vaccinated.

