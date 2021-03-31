Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,989 new cases reported, 108 new hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,017,566 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,989 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,609 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 53,076 people. There were 108 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 13 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 966,333 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 117,832

Cuyahoga: 101,978

Hamilton: 76,362

Montgomery: 48,755

Summit: 43,243

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,387,577 or about 28.98% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 65,459 people were vaccinated.

