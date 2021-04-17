Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,987 new cases, 83 hospitalizations reported

**Video above: One Ohio county moved to the purple level earlier this week as coronavirus continues to spread.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,052,099 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,987 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,991 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,870 people. There were 83 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 12 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 993,561 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 122,167

Cuyahoga: 107,043

Hamilton: 78,180

Montgomery: 50,040

Summit: 45,383

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,345,834 or about 37.18% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 43,970 people were vaccinated.

Trust the Facts: #COVID19 vaccines don’t implant you with tracking chips, give you #COVID19, cause autism, or alter your DNA. See more debunked myths at https://t.co/wfQjytm5nb. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/4TYtgS9qyJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 17, 2021