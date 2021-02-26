Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,976 additional cases reported, 58 new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on coronavirus numbers.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,976 cases have been reported in addition to 58 deaths, 167 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions.

“The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. The process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward,” officials noted.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic started, there have been 964,380 cases and 17,138 fatalities documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccine distribution. As of Friday, 1,573,425 residents in Ohio have been vaccinated, which is about 13.46% of the state’s population.