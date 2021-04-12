Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,934 new cases, 89 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,041,389 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,934 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,827 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,167 people. There were 89 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 18 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 983,750 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 120,804

Cuyahoga: 105,470

Hamilton: 77,595

Montgomery: 49,628

Summit: 44,761

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,122,416 or about 35.27% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 18,275 people were vaccinated.

According to ODH, COVID-19 cases increased in 53 Ohio counties last week (as seen in the video at the top of the story).