Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,915 new cases, 48 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 941,265 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,915 cases reported today, along with a total of 16,394 deaths (including 48 additional fatalities reported today).

However, the death statistics may not yet be completely accurate, the department said today.

“The Bureau of Infections Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data,” the department wrote on its website today. “This process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward.”

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 48,635 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is 42 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 79 inpatients, and 6 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 862,328 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 109,190

Cuyahoga: 92,902

Hamilton: 71,123

Montgomery: 46,369

Summit: 38,688

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,307,563 or about 11.19% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 24,210 people were vaccinated.

Gov. Mike DeWine meanwhile continues his campaign to let people know that the vaccines are safe and effective:

Trust the Facts ➡ #COVID19 vaccines are safe and effective. The vaccines currently available in the US were rigorously tested and are more than 94% effective. https://t.co/wfQjyt4uvD pic.twitter.com/XuPoUEB99f — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 15, 2021

This week, those with certain medical conditions are now eligible to get vaccinated in Ohio: