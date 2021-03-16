Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,883 new cases, 243 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 992,223 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,883 cases reported today, along with a total of 17,992 deaths (including 243 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 51,756 people.

About 942,845 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 114,675

Cuyahoga: 98,710

Hamilton: 74,809

Montgomery: 47,937

Summit: 41,584

Today is a monumental day. With every shot, Ohio is moving closer to recovery. #InThisTogetherOhio https://t.co/vIuqHZQxeH — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,430,893 or about 20.80% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 41,138 people were vaccinated.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine was in Cleveland for the soft opening of the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic. He made a big announcement about when more people would be eligible for the vaccines in the state: