Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,871 new cases reported, 98 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,028,800 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,871 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,741 deaths (including 98 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 53,561 people. There were 116 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 10 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 974,894 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 119,303

Cuyahoga: 103,578

Hamilton: 76,986

Montgomery: 49,160

Summit: 43,976

The mRNA from a #COVID19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where your DNA is kept, and therefore does not affect or interact with your DNA in any way. https://t.co/wfQjytm5nb pic.twitter.com/aaLcVNWwUx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 5, 2021

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,774,043 or about 32.29% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 53,032 people were vaccinated.

The Ohio department of Health has now dropped its outdoor mass gathering order. However, the new health orders still ask people to stick to some pretty familiar protocols, as seen below:

Today, the CDC updated guidelines for disenfecting surfaces in your home, and the new guidelines could be surprising: