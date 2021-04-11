Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,855 new cases, 31 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,039,455 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,855 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,827 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,074 people. There were 31 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 2 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 982,512 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 120,536

Cuyahoga: 105,180

Hamilton: 77,499

Montgomery: 49,566

Summit: 44,613

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,104,194 or about 35.11% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 47,535 people were vaccinated.

