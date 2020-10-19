Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,837 new cases, 8 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 183,624 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,837 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,075 deaths (including eight additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 17,172 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 151,037 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 30,777

Cuyahoga: 19,345

Hamilton: 16,016

Montgomery: 10,000

Lucas: 8,123

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 674

Franklin: 635

Lucas: 370

Hamilton: 338

Mahoning: 283

The state’s highest reported cases came Saturday, with 2,234, and numbers worldwide have now exceeded 40 million.

Gov. DeWine, who can be seen in the video above speaking to FOX 8, said in a press conference last week that he refuses to say he won’t shut down Ohio again if that becomes a necessary step once again.

