Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,809 additional cases reported, 6 new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss vaccinations in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,809 cases were reported in addition to 6 deaths, 64 hospitalizations and 8 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 939,350 cases and 16,346 fatalities documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccination distribution. As of Sunday, 1,283,443 residents in Ohio have received the shot, which is about 10.98% of the state’s population.

The mRNA from a #COVID19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where your DNA is kept, and therefore does not affect or interact with your DNA in any way.



Separate the myths from the facts ➡ https://t.co/wfQjyt4uvD pic.twitter.com/w8LH3ZhgD1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 14, 2021