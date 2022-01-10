Ohio coronavirus numbers: 18,042 new cases, 299 hospitalizations

Related video: See how omicron is impacting Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Monday afternoon.

There have been 2,207,270 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 18,042 new cases reported Monday, along with a total of 30,072 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Monday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 99,830 people. There were 299 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,839,607 cases in the state are presumed recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga: 247,264

Franklin: 235,422

Hamilton: 148,833

Summit: 101,012

Montgomery: 98,069

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 7,060,346 or about 60.40% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 3,513 people are reported to have started the vaccine.