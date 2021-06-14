Ohio coronavirus numbers: 178 new cases, 52 hospitalizations

** The previously aired video above introduces Vax-a-Million’s third winner of $1 million **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,107,225 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 178 new cases reported Monday, along with a total of 20,091 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Monday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,928 people. There were 52 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,076,774 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,506

Cuyahoga: 115,632

Hamilton: 81,299

Montgomery: 52,495

Summit: 48,356

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,454,295 or about 46.66% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 2,813 people received a shot in the state.

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program which is more than half-way through with 3 sets of winners announced and 2 more to go.

