Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,744 additional cases reported, 54 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,744 cases were reported in addition to 54 deaths, 79 hospitalizations and 11 ICU admissions.

“The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. The process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward,” officials noted.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 966,154 cases and 17,237 fatalities documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccine distribution. As of Saturday, 1,620,452 residents in Ohio have been vaccinated, which is about 13.86% of the state’s population.