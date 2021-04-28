Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,723 new cases, 153 hospitalizations reported

**Watch an exclusive one-on-one with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the video above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,068,985 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,723 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,188 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 56,145 people. There were 153 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 11 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,012,240 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 124,082

Cuyahoga: 109,518

Hamilton: 79,084

Montgomery: 50,731

Summit: 46,171

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,622,202 or about 39.54% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 20,827 people were vaccinated.

Search for vaccine appointments at the @OHDeptofHealth's central scheduling website or call 833-4-ASK-ODH for help finding an appointment near you.

Speaking from the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that fully-vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone with COVID-19.