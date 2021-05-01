Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,707 new cases, 89 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,074,019 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,707 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,284 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 56,489 people. There were 89 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 14 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,021,062 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 124,806

Cuyahoga: 110,568

Hamilton: 79,492

Montgomery: 51,043

Summit: 46,637

❌Myth: Vaccines cause autism.

✅Fact: Vaccines do not cause autism.



More information: https://t.co/wfQjytm5nb pic.twitter.com/nvkg2S6Lwl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 1, 2021

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,704,420 or about 40.25% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 21,878 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday, it was announced the face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks is going to be extended through September: