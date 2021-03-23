Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,628 new cases, 42 more deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,002,822 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,628 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,382 deaths (including 42 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 52,349 people. There were 142 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

About 954,255 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 115,937

Cuyahoga: 100,059

Hamilton: 75,574

Montgomery: 48,250

Summit: 42,268

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,883,634 or about 24.67% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 61,945 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about easing rules in nursing home facilities so people could visit loved ones:

DeWine along with the CDC said now is not the time for people to let their guard down until more people are vaccinated across the country: