Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,562 cases reported, no new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

There have been 181,787 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,067 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 150,167 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,562 cases, 0 deaths, 52 hospitalizations and 8 ICU admissions were reported.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 30,590
  • Cuyahoga: 19,212
  • Hamilton: 15,890
  • Montgomery: 9,883
  • Lucas: 8,058

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 671
  • Franklin: 635
  • Lucas: 370
  • Hamilton: 338
  • Mahoning: 283

