*Watch our recent report on coronavirus concerns among kids in Lorain County.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.
There have been 181,787 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,067 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 150,167 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,562 cases, 0 deaths, 52 hospitalizations and 8 ICU admissions were reported.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 30,590
- Cuyahoga: 19,212
- Hamilton: 15,890
- Montgomery: 9,883
- Lucas: 8,058
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 671
- Franklin: 635
- Lucas: 370
- Hamilton: 338
- Mahoning: 283
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,562 cases reported, no new deaths
- Agents from Ohio Investigative Unit cite Akron bar for violating COVID-19 health orders
- ‘Red light means stop!’: Ohio troopers issue reminder ahead of National School Bus Safety Week
- Stimulus checks: Senate sets aid vote, $1,200 direct payments not included
- Macy’s hiring more than 1,400 seasonal workers in Ohio, here’s how to apply