Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,562 cases reported, no new deaths

*Watch our recent report on coronavirus concerns among kids in Lorain County.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

There have been 181,787 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,067 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 150,167 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,562 cases, 0 deaths, 52 hospitalizations and 8 ICU admissions were reported.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 30,590

Cuyahoga: 19,212

Hamilton: 15,890

Montgomery: 9,883

Lucas: 8,058

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 671

Franklin: 635

Lucas: 370

Hamilton: 338

Mahoning: 283

