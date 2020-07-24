Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,560 more cases and 41 additional deaths

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.

There have been 81,746 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, resulting in 3,287 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health said. In the last 24 hours, 1,560 cases, 41 fatalities, 104 hospitalizations and 16 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 15,301

Cuyahoga: 11,404

Hamilton: 8,325

Lucas: 3,927

Montgomery: 3,353

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 487

Cuyahoga: 450

Lucas: 311

Mahoning: 244

Hamilton: 224