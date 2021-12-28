Ohio coronavirus numbers: 15,403 new cases, 444 hospitalizations

Related video: Health experts say it’s time to “retire the cloth masks” and upgrade to medical masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,955,403 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 15,403 new cases reported Tuesday, along with a total of 28,780 deaths (including 60 deaths reported Tuesday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 95,117 people. There were 444 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,960,596 or about 59.55% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 7,849 people received a shot in the state.

As more and more people are relying on at-home tests to find out if they have COVID, local health departments are providing ways to report a positive case on their websites. Find out more here.