Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,533 more cases, 47 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 91,159 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, resulting in 3,489 deaths, since the pandemic began. The Ohio Department of Health said 65,788 are presumed recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 1,533 cases, 47 deaths, 112 hospitalizations and 18 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 16,842

Cuyahoga: 12,399

Hamilton: 8,977

Lucas: 4,658

Montgomery: 3,926

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 511

Cuyahoga: 470

Lucas: 314

Mahoning: 250

Hamilton: 245

