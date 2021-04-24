Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,526 new cases, 81 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,063,433 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,526 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,122 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 55,641 people. There were 81 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 6 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 995,003 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 123,556

Cuyahoga: 108,822

Hamilton: 78,864

Montgomery: 50,562

Summit: 45,989

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,549,108 or about 38.92% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 35,095 people were vaccinated.

After a precious pause on the distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio has now resumed giving out the shots: