Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,497 new cases, 103 new hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,013,119 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,497 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,526 deaths (including 0 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 52,817 people. There were 103 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 22 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 962,971 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 117,227

Cuyahoga: 101,402

Hamilton: 76,137

Montgomery: 48,610

Summit: 42,977

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,276,391 or about 28.03% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 31,335 people were vaccinated.

Today, the state opened up vaccine eligibility to those 16 and over, as seen below: