Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,483 new cases reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 998,819 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,483 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,340 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 52,099 people. There were 50 new hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours and 5 reported ICU admissions.

About 950,003 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 115,433

Cuyahoga: 99,528

Hamilton: 75,305

Montgomery: 48,125

Summit: 41,997

Even if you recover from a coronavirus infection, the impacts could be long-term. We're getting closer to the end of this pandemic, but it's not over yet. Please #StaySafeOhio. #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/cSC70VV6aX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 19, 2021

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,730,835 or about 23.36% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 83,508 people were vaccinated.

Ohio spoke with the City of Club recently, discussing what’s next for the state as the vaccine rollout continues: