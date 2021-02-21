Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,461 additional cases reported, 67 new deaths

*Watch our report above on how the weather has delayed vaccine distribution.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,461 cases have been reported along with 67 deaths, 55 hospitalizations and 5 ICU admissions.

“The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. The process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward,” officials noted.

Courtesy of ODH

Since the pandemic began, there have been 953,767 cases and 16,816 fatalities documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccinations. As of Saturday, 1,422,555 residents in Ohio have received the vaccine, which is about 12.17% of the state’s population.