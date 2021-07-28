Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,456 new cases, 80 new hospitalizations

Video above gives update on state officials’ recommendations, not mandates, for students masking up this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW / WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,125,420 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,456 new cases reported Wednesday, along with a total of 20,490 deaths.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 61,753 people. There were 80 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,090,874 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 130,563

Cuyahoga: 117,395

Hamilton: 82,548

Montgomery: 53,658

Summit: 48,938

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,734,903 or about 49.06% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 8,459 people received a shot in the state.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

With students returning to school within the next month, school districts across Northeast Ohio are announcing plans for their students when they return to the classroom.

Here is a list of Northeast Ohio schools’ plans for students this fall.

Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday, that even after the Ohio Department of Health shared updated COVID-19 safety guidance for Ohio schools, he would not be mandating masks.