Ohio coronavirus numbers: 14,414 new cases, 214 hospitalizations

Related video: The Ohio National Guard is operating a drive-thru COVID testing site in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 1,910,991 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 14,414 new cases reported Friday, along with a total of 28,720 deaths (including 443 deaths reported Friday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 94,353 people. There were 214 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,703,227 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga 209,787

Franklin 195,184

Hamilton 124,055

Montgomery 86,488

Summit 83,791

The Ohio National Guard put its members on the ground in Cleveland Monday, helping to operate a COVID testing site in an effort to lessen the burden on hospitals as cases surge in Northeast Ohio.