Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,424 new cases, 23 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 162,723 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,424 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,970 deaths (including 23 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 16,091 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.

About 139,831 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 28,520

Cuyahoga: 17,107

Hamilton: 14,093

Montgomery: 8,572

Lucas: 7,625

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 665

Franklin: 633

Lucas: 369

Hamilton: 333

Mahoning: 282

The average age of Ohioans hospitalized w/ #COVID19 has been increasing in recent weeks. Ohioans 60+ now account for around 70% of hospital admissions. In July, around 50% of admissions were in this age range. For more on preventing COVID spread, visit https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/505LRwaAkS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 7, 2020

President Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus last week following a debate that was held in Cleveland (as seen in the video above), was said to have been showing no symptoms for the last 24 hours, his doctors reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Mansfield have also tested positive for the virus:

