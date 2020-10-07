Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,424 new cases, 23 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.
There have been 162,723 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,424 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,970 deaths (including 23 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 16,091 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.
About 139,831 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 28,520
- Cuyahoga: 17,107
- Hamilton: 14,093
- Montgomery: 8,572
- Lucas: 7,625
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 665
- Franklin: 633
- Lucas: 369
- Hamilton: 333
- Mahoning: 282
President Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus last week following a debate that was held in Cleveland (as seen in the video above), was said to have been showing no symptoms for the last 24 hours, his doctors reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, firefighters in Mansfield have also tested positive for the virus:
