Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,422 new cases, 26 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 104,248 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,422 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,734 deaths (including 26 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 11,901 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 82,310 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 18,965

Cuyahoga: 13,869

Hamilton: 9,844

Lucas: 5,512

Montgomery: 4,489

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 531

Cuyahoga: 512

Lucas: 326

Mahoning: 256

Summit: 224

At a press conference yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about children returning to the classroom in Ohio.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us, every single one of us, to do everything we can to keep down the spread in the community in which that school lives,” DeWine said.

He also weighed in on the Big Ten’s decision to cancel its fall football season (as seen in the video above).

Free testing sites continue to pop-up around the state, including in Elyria (as seen below), and you can check out a full list of places to get tested right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: