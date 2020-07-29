Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,396 new cases, 40 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 87,893 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,396 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,422 deaths (including 40 additional fatalities reported today).

A presumed 62,695 Ohioans are now thought to have recovered from the virus.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,553 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 16,311

Cuyahoga: 12,088

Hamilton: 8,702

Lucas: 4,407

Montgomery: 3,747

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 502

Cuyahoga: 465

Lucas: 313

Mahoning: 249

Summit: 216

During a press conference yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that a lot of people are getting sick by being complacent in who they are seeing and where they are going (as seen in the video above).

“What we’ve seen is just a lot of casual events in our lives where people are not careful. They don’t wear a mask. They don’t social distance,” Gov. DeWine said.

The governor also announced plans to downgrade all county fairs to junior fairs, and made moves to reset capacity levels at child care centers across the state.

DeWine is not giving another press conference until Thursday, but he did release an updated travel advisory list for Ohioans today.

