Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,396 new cases, 128 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,065,702 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,396 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,122 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 55,813 people. There were 128 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 12 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,009,639 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 123,893

Cuyahoga: 109,249

Hamilton: 78,984

Montgomery: 50,672

Summit: 46,111

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,581,652 or about 39.20% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 12,350 people were vaccinated.

The Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic in Cleveland is offering Pfizer vaccines this week, and starting tomorrow, walk-in appointments are available.