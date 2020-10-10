Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,356 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported

Coronavirus

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest report on coronavirus above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 167,458 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,997 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 142,479 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,356 cases, 3 deaths, 54 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 29,005
  • Cuyahoga: 18,358
  • Hamilton: 14,510
  • Montgomery: 8,943
  • Lucas: 7,732

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 667
  • Franklin: 635
  • Lucas: 370
  • Hamilton: 335
  • Mahoning: 282

