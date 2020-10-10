*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest report on coronavirus above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.
There have been 167,458 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,997 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 142,479 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,356 cases, 3 deaths, 54 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 29,005
- Cuyahoga: 18,358
- Hamilton: 14,510
- Montgomery: 8,943
- Lucas: 7,732
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 667
- Franklin: 635
- Lucas: 370
- Hamilton: 335
- Mahoning: 282
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,356 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported
- Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer
- Ohio Investigative Unit cites three local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders
- Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital
- Kent City Council imposes mass gathering ban after rise in COVID-19 cases at Kent State