Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,356 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest report on coronavirus above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 167,458 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,997 deaths since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 142,479 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,356 cases, 3 deaths, 54 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 29,005

Cuyahoga: 18,358

Hamilton: 14,510

Montgomery: 8,943

Lucas: 7,732

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 667

Franklin: 635

Lucas: 370

Hamilton: 335

Mahoning: 282

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: