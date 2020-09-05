Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,341 new cases, 8 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 129,785 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,341 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,256 deaths (including 8 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 13,808 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 107,972 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 22,935

Cuyahoga: 15,190

Hamilton: 11,663

Lucas: 6,660

Montgomery: 6,565

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 599

Franklin: 565

Lucas: 348

Mahoning: 272

Summit: 236

Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke at multiple press conferences speaking about the coronavirus’ effects on the state, including warning people to not be tempted to attend large events during the holiday weekend:

He also announced today that some fans would be allowed at two home Browns games:

