Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,332 new cases and 22 more fatalities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on the pandemic.

There have been 128,444 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began in March. At this point, 4,248 people in Ohio have died from COVID-19, the state health department said. It’s presumed that 107,083 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,332 cases, 22 deaths, 68 hospitalizations and 19 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 22,629

Cuyahoga: 16,066

Hamilton: 11,580

Lucas: 6,625

Montgomery: 6,441

Ohio counites with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 599

Franklin: 565

Lucas: 348

Hamilton: 289

Mahoning: 272

