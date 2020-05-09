1  of  3
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for Saturday, May 9, 2020 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,331 deaths and 23,697 cases

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

There were 1,331 total deaths, and 23,697 total confirmed and probable cases. Cases ranged in age from infant to 106 years old.

On Thursday, the last time he held a coronavirus news briefing, DeWine announced reopening dates for several types of businesses. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas, along with restaurants and bars for outdoor service, can open on May 15. Indoor services for restaurants and bars can resume on May 21.

**Watch the video above for more from salons on the reopening process**

