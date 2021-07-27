Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,317 new cases, 127 hospitalizations

Video above gives update on state officials’ recommendations, not mandates, for students masking up this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,123,964 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,317 new cases reported Tuesday, along with a total of 20,490 deaths (including 23 deaths reported Tuesday.)

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 61,673 people. There were 127 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,090,556 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 130,433

Cuyahoga: 117,254

Hamilton: 82,442

Montgomery: 53,542

Summit: 48,902

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,726,757 or about 48.99% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 9,336 people received a shot in the state.

With students returning to school within the next month, school districts across Northeast Ohio are announcing plans for their students when they return to the classroom.

Here is a list of Northeast Ohio schools’ plans for students this fall.

Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday, that even after the Ohio Department of Health shared an updated COVID-19 safety guidance for Ohio schools, he would not be mandating masks.