Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,306 deaths and 23,016 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There were 1,306 total deaths, and 23,016 total confirmed and probable cases. Cases ranged in age from infant to 106 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 885 cases, 35 deaths, 78 hospitalizations and 21 intensive care admissions were reported to the health department.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton do not have a news conference scheduled for Friday.

On Thursday, the governor announced reopening dates for several types of businesses. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas, along with restaurants and bars for outdoor service, can open on May 15. Indoor services for restaurants and bars can resume on May 21.

