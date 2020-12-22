Ohio coronavirus numbers: 130 new deaths, 7,678 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 637,032 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,678 cases reported today, along with a total of 8,252 deaths (including 130 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 35,594 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 546 inpatients, and 51 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 467,570 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 77,087

Cuyahoga: 63,720

Hamilton: 47,713

Montgomery: 32,656

Summit: 25,305

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 872

Franklin: 695

Lucas: 513

Summit: 492

Hamilton: 408

Yesterday, as seen in the video above, Gov. DeWine spoke with Ohioans about the importance of staying vigilant during this holiday season. He spoke of Ohio’s vaccine release program below:

Ohio’s goals are to save lives and #SlowTheSpread of the virus. In the early #vaccination phase, the focus is on those most at risk & essential healthcare workers caring for #COVID19 patients. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/7HkDyN3sEM #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/qRYMKIFMQj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 22, 2020

