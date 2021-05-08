Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,297 new cases, 86 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,082,815 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,297 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,428 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 57,287 people. There were 86 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 8 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,033,667 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 125,808

Cuyahoga: 111,972

Hamilton: 79,972

Montgomery: 51,406

Summit: 47,145

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,826,414 or about 41.29% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 22,225 people were vaccinated.

As the state, and Mike DeWine reported yesterday, Ohio case rate is slightly down:

As reported yesterday by @OHdeptofhealth, Ohio's current case rate of 140.2 is slightly lower than in mid-March 2021 before cases briefly rebounded. Compared to the span of the pandemic, the current case rate is now the lowest it has been since mid-October 2020. #StaySafeOhio pic.twitter.com/QkDYUIQzyd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2021