Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,285 new cases, 60 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,077,284 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,285 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,344 deaths (including 60 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 56,846 people. There were 89 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 14 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,026,496 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 125,186

Cuyahoga: 111,094

Hamilton: 79,661

Montgomery: 51,156

Summit: 46,842

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,737,400 or about 40.53% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 17,435 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced virus spread rates over age groups, and the results were somewhat surprising: