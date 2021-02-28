Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,268 additional cases reported, 60 new deaths

*Watch our report above on a look back at the pandemic in Ohio.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,268 cases were reported in addition to 60 deaths, 82 hospitalizations and 4 ICU admissions.

“The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. The process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward,” officials noted.

Courtesy of ODH

Since the pandemic began, there have been 967,422 cases and 17,297 fatalities documented. 909,524 are presumed to have recovered.

ODH also provided an update on vaccine distribution. As of Sunday, 1,654,903 residents in Ohio have been vaccinated, which is about 14.16% of the state’s population.