CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.
The state health department said there have been 136,568 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,411 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 113,053 people have recovered from the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases, 8 deaths, 48 hospitalizations and 7 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 24,419
- Cuyahoga: 16,630
- Hamilton: 12,171
- Montgomery: 7.026
- Lucas: 6,859
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 621
- Franklin: 579
- Lucas: 350
- Hamilton: 292
- Mahoning: 274
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop in Crocker Park
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,242 more cases and 8 additional deaths
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he will stand for national anthem to ‘show respect, love and unity’
- Ohio attorney general announces new ‘cold case’ investigation unit
- 12-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Interstate 90, Cleveland police say