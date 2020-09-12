Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,242 more cases and 8 additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

The state health department said there have been 136,568 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,411 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 113,053 people have recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases, 8 deaths, 48 hospitalizations and 7 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

This graphic shows hospitalization rates by age group. Those younger than 30 generally have a lower rate than those 30+. pic.twitter.com/SyKfz3ChL9 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2020

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 24,419

Cuyahoga: 16,630

Hamilton: 12,171

Montgomery: 7.026

Lucas: 6,859

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 621

Franklin: 579

Lucas: 350

Hamilton: 292

Mahoning: 274

