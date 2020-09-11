Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,240 more cases and 49 additional deaths

(Watch a portion of Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on coronavirus from Thursday in the video player above)
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on the pandemic.
The state health department said there have been 135,326 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,403 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 113,053 people have recovered from the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 1,240 cases, 49 deaths, 72 hospitalizations and 11 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 24,144
- Cuyahoga: 16,544
- Hamilton: 12,067
- Montgomery: 6,961
- Lucas: 6,810
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 621
- Franklin: 577
- Lucas: 350
- Hamilton: 291
- Mahoning: 274
