Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,240 more cases and 49 additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on the pandemic.

The state health department said there have been 135,326 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,403 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 113,053 people have recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 1,240 cases, 49 deaths, 72 hospitalizations and 11 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 24,144

Cuyahoga: 16,544

Hamilton: 12,067

Montgomery: 6,961

Lucas: 6,810

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 621

Franklin: 577

Lucas: 350

Hamilton: 291

Mahoning: 274

