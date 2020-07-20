Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,236 new cases, 15 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There are 76.168 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,236 cases, along with a total of 3,189 deaths (an addition of 15 fatalities reported).

The highest number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in Ohio were reported last week.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 9,510 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus remains 43 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 14,246

Cuyahoga: 10,713

Hamilton: 7,923

Lucas: 3,567

Montgomery: 3,018

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 468

Cuyahoga: 424

Lucas: 307

Mahoning: 243

Summit: 211

Last week, Mike DeWine addressed the people of Ohio (as seen in the video above) saying that he highly recommends that everyone wear face masks while in public, but that he was not yet making anything mandatory.

Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ohioans could expect more orders this week, and that he is not ruling out making mask mandates a statewide thing.

Amid all the new cases, Ohioans can visit loved ones at nursing homes outdoors starting today.

