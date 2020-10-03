*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the pandemic in the video above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.
There have been 157,966 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 4,925 fatalities in Ohio. It is presumed that 136,330 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,157 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, 47 hospitalizations and 7 intensive care unit admissions were reported to ODH.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 27,908
- Cuyahoga: 17,847
- Hamilton: 13,714
- Montgomery: 8,296
- Lucas: 7,505
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 665
- Franklin: 630
- Lucas: 369
- Hamilton: 331
- Mahoning: 282
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,157 new cases, 20 additional deaths reported
- Second stimulus checks: How Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could impact $1,200 direct payments
- Bikers join local law enforcement for ‘Cruisin’ with a Cop’ fundraiser in Summit County
- Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s game will be rescheduled
- Update: First lady ‘doing great’ while battling coronavirus