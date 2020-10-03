Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,157 new cases, 20 additional deaths reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the pandemic in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 157,966 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 4,925 fatalities in Ohio. It is presumed that 136,330 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,157 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, 47 hospitalizations and 7 intensive care unit admissions were reported to ODH.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 27,908
  • Cuyahoga: 17,847
  • Hamilton: 13,714
  • Montgomery: 8,296
  • Lucas: 7,505

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 665
  • Franklin: 630
  • Lucas: 369
  • Hamilton: 331
  • Mahoning: 282

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app