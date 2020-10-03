Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,157 new cases, 20 additional deaths reported

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the pandemic in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 157,966 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 4,925 fatalities in Ohio. It is presumed that 136,330 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,157 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, 47 hospitalizations and 7 intensive care unit admissions were reported to ODH.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 27,908

Cuyahoga: 17,847

Hamilton: 13,714

Montgomery: 8,296

Lucas: 7,505

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 665

Franklin: 630

Lucas: 369

Hamilton: 331

Mahoning: 282

