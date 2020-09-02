Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,157 more cases and 11 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference. The next one is scheduled for Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 125,767 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 4,176 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 105,065 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 1,157 cases, 11 deaths, 95 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 22,161
- Cuyahoga: 15,925
- Hamilton: 11,365
- Lucas: 6,527
- Montgomery: 6,210
Ohio counites with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 582
- Franklin: 563
- Lucas: 343
- Hamilton: 287
- Mahoning: 266
