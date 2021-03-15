Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,149 new cases, 91 new hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 990,340 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,149 cases reported today, along with a total of 17,871 deaths (including no additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 51,642 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 91 inpatients, and nine in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 940,600 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 114,458

Cuyahoga: 98,473

Hamilton: 74,704

Montgomery: 47,863

Summit: 41,459

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,390,412 or about 20.45% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 25,950 people were vaccinated.

Eligible Ohioans throughout the state can book an appointment at the Cleveland mass vaccination clinic or at any of the more than 1,300 local vaccine providers located in Ohio.

➡️ https://t.co/p44wrHVQJG pic.twitter.com/zQhA3q7AbT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2021

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine came to Cleveland to further discuss plans for the Wolstein Center’s mass vaccination clinic, which has a soft opening Tuesday: