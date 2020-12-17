Ohio coronavirus numbers: 11,412 cases and 117 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Thursday afternoon.
In the last 24 hours, 11,412 cases, 117 deaths, 370 hospitalizations and 38 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The daily cases is above the seven-day average of 10,164.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 596,178 total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 7,894 fatalities in the state since pandemic began. It is presumed that 426,525 people have recovered.
