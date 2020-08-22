Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,119 new cases, 20 new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 114,165 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,119 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,975 deaths (including 20 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,778 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 93,914 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 20,443

Cuyahoga: 14,881

Hamilton: 10,503

Lucas: 6,036

Montgomery: 4,984

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 553

Cuyahoga: 552

Lucas: 338

Mahoning: 262

Summit: 232

Gov. Mike DeWine (who talks about sports moving forward in the video above) gave multiple press conferences this week regarding the virus, and announced that Cuyahoga County is no longer considered a Level 3 health risk.

Yesterday, multiple Northeast Ohio establishments got in trouble for going against multiple COVID-19 orders meant to slow the spread of the illness.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: